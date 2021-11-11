Nine Chhath devotees killed in a road mishap in Assam's Karimganj

Nine persons returning after Chhath Puja rituals died and another was critically injured on Thursday morning when a cement-laden truck collided head on with the auto rickshaw they were travelling in at Baithakhal area in South Assam's Hailakandi district.

The critically injured person has been rushed to hospital in Karimganj, situated about 400-km from Guwahati.

Police said the auto rickshaw was on its way towards Karimganj when the truck collided with it. A search is under way for the truck driver who fled after the accident .Efforts are also on to identify the victims.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the nine persons and said that all steps are being taken for treatment of the injured person. He said police was looking for the truck driver.

Check out DH's latest videos: