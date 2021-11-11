Nine Chhath devotees killed in a road mishap in Assam

Nine Chhath devotees killed in a road mishap in Assam's Karimganj

Police said the auto rickshaw was on its way towards Karimganj when the truck collided with it

Sumir Karmarkar
Sumir Karmarkar, Guwahati,
  • Nov 11 2021, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2021, 12:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine persons returning after Chhath Puja rituals died and another was critically injured on Thursday morning when a cement-laden truck collided head on with the auto rickshaw they were travelling in at Baithakhal area in South Assam's Hailakandi district.

The critically injured person has been rushed to hospital in Karimganj, situated about 400-km from Guwahati. 

Police said the auto rickshaw was on its way towards Karimganj when the truck collided with it. A search is under way for the truck driver who fled after the accident .Efforts are also on to identify the victims.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condoled the death of the nine persons and said that all steps are being taken for treatment of the injured person. He said police was looking for the truck driver.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chhath Puja
Assam
Accident
Himanta Biswa Sarma
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

Instagram will soon ask you to take break from it

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

SpaceX crew launch marks 600 space travellers in 60 yrs

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

Bengaluru scientists help detect flare from black hole

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

DH Toon | Learning to weep in front of camera is ideal!

 