261 academics write to Murmu on axing of Bengal prof

Noam Chomsky among 261 academics write to President Murmu on axing of Bengal prof

The petition claims that the university didn’t conduct a proper inquiry before acting against the professor and hasn’t issued him a show-cause notice

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jan 12 2023, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2023, 10:43 ist
Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

Academics, including linguist Noam Chomsky, have written to President Droupadi Murmu about the service termination of Visva Bharati professor Sudipta Bhattacharya and sought her intervention.

The 261 signatories have expressed “deep concern” at the termination order served to Bhattacharya, who besides being a teacher of economics at the university, is also the president of the university’s faculty association.

Referring to a letter addressed to Bhattacharya (on the proposed discontinuation of service/contract) directed by the university’s vice chancellor, the petition says: “...a series of ‘misconducts’ have been listed without specifying either the dates and other details of the incidents or the specific actions for which the professor has been indicted.”

‘No proper inquiry’

The petition claims that the university didn’t conduct a proper inquiry before acting against the professor and hasn’t issued him a show-cause notice. It said the faculty member has been asked to submit his representation, if any, on the issue, within 15 days.

As the visitor, and “custodian of the statutes and ordinances” of the university, the president has been urged to intervene in the matter, it said.

The university couldn’t be reached for comment. However, Bhattacharya claims the allegations against him are “baseless.”

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Droupadi Murmu
Visva-Bharati University
West Bengal
India News

What's Brewing

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

Not just cash & UPI, this vendor accepts e-rupee too!

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

AI turns its artistry to creating new human proteins

A novice caught in the frenzy

A novice caught in the frenzy

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Scientists deep dive to get to bottom of Ganga mystery

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

Wet year pushes up Karnataka's groundwater levels

 