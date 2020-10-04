Northeast Frontier Railways to run special trains to Howrah and Trivandrum

The Northeast Frontier Railway on Sunday said it will run two special trains from Guwahati and Silchar, which will travel till Howrah and Trivandrum, respectively, from next week.

The train between Guwahati and Howrah will start from October 5, while the one between Silchar and Trivandrum will commence its journey from October 8, NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Subhanan Chanda said.

"Two more special trains will be operated by Northeast Frontier Railway for the benefit of the people of northeast region from this week," he said in a release.

The Guwahati-Howrah train will run daily and the Silchar-Trivandrum one will ply weekly, and both the trains will not have any unreserved coaches, Chanda said.

"Passengers must download Aarogya Setu App and strictly observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. Wearing of face covers at the entry and during travel is a must. Only asymptomatic passengers with confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway station/board the train," the release said.

The NFR has also decided to resume three pairs of DEMU services in Tripura following receipt of a letter in this regard from the state government, Chanda said.