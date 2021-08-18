NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

Northeast sees more cancer cases than rest of the country: Report

Mizoram's capital Aizawl has 269.4 per one lakh cases among males

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Aug 18 2021, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 14:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district and Aizawl in Mizoram recorded the highest incidence of new cancer cases in the country among females and males respectively, as per a government report.

The report, released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (IMCR) and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR), stated that Papumpare district has 219.8 per one lakh cancer cases among females.

Mizoram's capital Aizawl has 269.4 per one lakh cases among males, it said.

Read | Northeast became a cancer capital under Cong rule: Shah

"Northeast India is the cancer capital of the country with the highest age-adjusted cancer incidence rates of newly diagnosed cancer cases in the country," said Dr Kaling Jerang, the principal investigator of Population Based Cancer Registry (PBCR) at Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) in Pasighat.

The PBCR project under the ICMR-NCDIR, Bengaluru, has been studying the cancer trends under the National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP), he said on Tuesday.

He hoped that the cancer data revealed by the project will be used by the government in policy-making decisions regarding cancer prevention, treatment and management.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Cancer
Northeast
Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram
ICMR

Related videos

What's Brewing

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Thousands flee Afghanistan as Taliban take control

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Who created the renewable-energy miracle?

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

DH Toon | Taliban send Afghanistan back to stone age

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

The Lead: All Things Covid - Understanding Mucormycosis

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

After earthquake, storm and floods: No relief for Haiti

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

In Pics | Things Taliban banned when they ruled Afghan

 