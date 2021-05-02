Odisha announces 14-day Covid-19 lockdown

Odisha on Sunday announced a state-wide 14-day lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19.
The lockdown begins on May 5 and will go on till May 19.
The state has 61,505 active Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, and has reported 2,054 deaths.
More details awaited..
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Elusive peace on the western front
DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?
SpaceX to fly 4 astronauts home to earth: How to watch
Covid-19: 'Every time I’m calling, someone has died'
A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace
Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic