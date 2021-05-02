Odisha announces 14-day Covid-19 lockdown

The lockdown begins on May 5 and will go on till May 19. Credit: PTI file photo

Odisha on Sunday announced a state-wide 14-day lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown begins on May 5 and will go on till May 19.

The state has 61,505 active Covid-19 cases as of Sunday, and has reported 2,054 deaths.

More details awaited..

