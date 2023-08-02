Odisha culvert collapse: 3 engineers suspended

The Odisha government on Tuesday placed three engineers under suspension on charge of dereliction of duty as an under-construction culvert collapsed in Rayagada district, killing five people including four children.
Rayagada District Collector Swadha Dev Singh said that the three engineers of Rural Works Division were suspended in connection with the culvert collapse incident at Uparajasa village under Kalyansingpur block on Monday.
Disciplinary proceedings are likely to be initiated against them.
Also Read | Odisha: 5 people, including children, killed as under-construction culvert collapses on them
The suspended officials including an executive engineer were asked not to leave the headquarters without the permission of the Chief Construction Engineer.
The district collector said that a case has been registered in this regard against the contractor concerned at Kalyansinghpur police station.
The under-construction culvert collapsed on Monday when the victims were bathing in the rainwater accumulated under the structure.
