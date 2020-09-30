Odisha reports 3,443 fresh Covid-19 cases, tally at 2.19 lakh

Odisha's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,19,119 on Wednesday as 3,443 more people tested positive for the disease, while 14 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 842, a health department official said.

The new cases were detected in all the 30 districts of the state.

At least 2,017 fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 1,426 people tested positive for the infection during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, recorded the highest number of new cases at 601, followed by Cuttack at 359 and Balasore at 152.

"Regret to inform the demise of fourteen Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Twitter. Of the fresh fatalities, three each were reported from Khurda and Nayagarh, two from Puri, and one each from Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts, the official said.

Ganjam accounted for 220 of 842 deaths reported in the state so far, followed by Khurda (134) and Cuttack (70), he said. Odisha now has 36,743 active cases, while 1,81,481 people have recovered from the disease. The state has conducted over 32.50 lakh sample tests, including 50,147 on Tuesday, he added.