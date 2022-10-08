Odisha woman chops off husband's genitals, kills him

A 33-year-old woman allegedly chopped off the genitals of her husband before stabbing him to death in Odisha’s Jajpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Pubola Mundasahi village on Friday night. The deceased has been identified as Raju Champia (39) of the village, police said.

The accused woman, identified as Kuni Champia, allegedly murdered her husband with a sharp weapon late on Friday night. She also chopped off her husband's genitals and threw them on the spot before fleeing from the scene, the police said.

The incident came to light after some local people found the body with multiple injury marks lying in an isolated place near Rungurunga canal on Saturday morning. The locals then immediately informed the Sukinda police station about the incident.

A police team seized the body. During the inquest the police found that the genitals of the body was chopped off and the private part was lying near the body.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint with Sukinda police station alleging that Raju was killed by his wife.

In his complaint with the police, the deceased's younger brother, Jayiram Champia said that Raju had married Kuni Champia of Karadagadia Jharanasahi after his first wife left him three years ago.

After his second marriage, Raju was staying at his in-law's house with his wife Kuni in Karadagadia village. Raju had come to his native Pubola village with his wife on Friday.

"On Friday night the accused picked up a quarrel with my brother over some domestic issue. The quarrel continued till late at night and later my brother went to sleep. The accused then chopped off his genitals and killed him with a sharp weapon. She dumped the body and the chopped genitals in an isolated place and fled from the scene," said Jayiram in his complaint.

Sukinda Police station Inspector in Charge Kabuli Charan Barik said police have launched a manhunt to nab the culprit. A case has been registered in connection and further investigation is under way, he said.