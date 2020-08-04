Odisha's Covid-19 death toll mounts to 216 with 9 new victims

Odisha's Covid-19 death toll mounted to 216 as nine more patients succumbed to the infection, while 1,384 new cases pushed its tally to 37,681 on Tuesday, a health official said.

Ganjam district, Odisha's Covid-19 hotspot, reported six of the nine fatalities due to the coronavirus, while Puri, Khurda and Jajpur registered one death each, he said.

Another Covid-19 patient died due to other ailments, taking the count of such fatalities to 42 in Odisha, the official said.

As many as 889 new cases were reported from quarantine centres, while 495 people tested positive for the infection during contract tracing, he said.

Ganjam district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 228, followed by 201 in Khurda and 82 in Sambalpur. New cases were reported from 28 of the 30 districts in the state, the official said.

The fresh infections have pushed the number of active cases in the state to 14,349, while 23,074 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said.

The state has so far tested 5,70,590 samples for Covid-19, including 14,002 on Monday, the official added.