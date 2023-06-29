One killed, 2 injured in firing in Manipur's Imphal West district amid Rahul Gandhi's visit

1 dead, 2 hurt in firing in Manipur amid Rahul's visit

Police sources said the security forces rushed to the spot and a search operation for the miscreants was under way. 

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Jun 29 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2023, 12:06 ist
Indian army soldiers patrol during a security operation in hill and valley areas in Manipur. Credit: Reuters File Photo

One person was reportedly killed and two others were injured after armed miscreants fired at villagers in Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Thursday morning.

The incident took place on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to Manipur, which has remained in turmoil since May 3. Gandhi is scheduled to visit some relief camps in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts to meet the displaced people. 

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to meet ethnic strife victims during 2-day visit to Manipur

At least 115 people have died and 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe. 

India News
Manipur
Rahul Gandhi

