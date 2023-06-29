One killed, 2 injured in firing in Manipur's Imphal West district amid Rahul Gandhi's visit

One person was reportedly killed and two others were injured after armed miscreants fired at villagers in Imphal West district of violence-hit Manipur on Thursday morning.

Police sources said the security forces rushed to the spot and a search operation for the miscreants was under way.

The incident took place on a day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began his two-day visit to Manipur, which has remained in turmoil since May 3. Gandhi is scheduled to visit some relief camps in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts to meet the displaced people.

At least 115 people have died and 60,000 others have been displaced due to the violence between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe.