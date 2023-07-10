One killed in fresh firing in Manipur's Imphal West

One killed in fresh firing in Manipur's Imphal West

The firing was carried out by unidentified miscreants.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 10 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 12:08 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

One person was killed in a firing incident in Manipur's Imphal West district on Monday morning.

More to follow...

India News
Manipur
imphal

