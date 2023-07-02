Opposition unity to have no impact on Bengal, says BJP state chief

A united Opposition will have no political impact on West Bengal, BJP Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar said on Saturday, adding that while the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) issue may be of use to the Trinamool Congress (in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls), yet, its implementation is beneficial for the nation.

Majumdar, in a rural-poll-related media interaction at Kolkata Press Club, claimed that the parties coming together against the BJP are doing so in their “personal interest”, the “mutual interest” includes family representations in politics. “The only mutual interest, they say, is that they want to remove Narendra Modi. But, why? They don’t have any argument. This is the situation of the Opposition,” he said.

The BJP state president added that the coming together of two parties – like RJD and the Trinamool – will not create any “vote bank” beneficial to both parties. “Laluji’s party will not add votes in West Bengal, nor Mamata Banerjee’s party will be able to add votes in Bihar. They are coming together to remove Narendra Modi… No, it won’t affect West Bengal. How many votes will swing in Mamata Banerjee’s favour because of the RJD?” he said.

The idea of implementing a Uniform Civil Code, Majumdar added, has not reached any conclusive stage, as far as the Centre’s stand is concerned. “But you know, it’s already stated in our Constitution that the Uniform Civil Code should be implemented because the country should be run by the Constitution, and not by any religion (faith). We believe so, and educated Muslims also believe… I believe it may be useful for the Trinamool in the Lok Sabha elections. But for the country, it is beneficial, and it should be implemented. The government, however, has not decided anything, till now, about the UCC,” Majumdar said.

BJP, and Muslims in Bengal

Majumdar said that the BJP has fielded candidates in the rural polls, in “record” numbers from minorities. He said that the BJP doesn’t believe in the majority-minority divide, adding that minorities are not seen as different from the rest, but as residents by the party. Later, talking to reporters on the sidelines, Majumdar added that Bengal’s minorities have begun to understand that they have been used by the Trinamool. “The Bengal-BJP is against this (utilising minorities as vote-bank). The BJP believes that citizens in the state should be treated equally. Minorities in Bengal are joining the BJP. It will take a little time, but in times to come the minorities will stand with the BJP,” he said.