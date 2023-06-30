Peace is the way forward: Rahul Gandhi says in violence-hit Manipur

Refusing to talk politics over the Manipur situation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said peace is the way forward in Manipur and everybody should move forward towards peace.

"Manipur needs peace. Violence will not solve any problem. I would appeal to everybody in Manipur that we need peace. Peace is the most important thing. Violence will not get anything to anyone. Everybody should talk about peace and move towards peace," Gandhi told reporters outside Manipur Raj Bhawan at Imphal soon after meeting Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

Rahul made the appeal for peace amid a strong protest about 200-metres away by supporters of CM N Biren Singh against the CM's decision to resign. Singh's resignation letter was torn by the protesters and his convoy was blocked following which he decided not to resign.

Rahul on Friday morning visited two relief camps housing the displaced people at Moirang in Meitei-dominated Bishnupur district. On Thursday, Gandhi took a chopper and visited two similar relief camps of the displaced Kukis in Churachandpur, a hill district where violence started on May 3. Controversy erupted after Rahul's convoy was stopped by police at Bishnupur on Thursday and he was not allowed to go by road citing safety concerns. This triggered a war of words between the BJP and Congress and a strong protest by Congress workers in Manipur.

On Friday, Rahul also visited the war memorial of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Indian National Army at Moirang and paid floral tributes to Bose and the freedom fighters who raised the tricolour there in 1944.

The former Congress president also held a meeting with representatives of the civil society organisations in Imphal. "A long standing strategy for peace based on mutual respect can only be arrived at through dialogue and consensus between all communities. We should walk the path of non-violence and harmony, together," Gandhi posted on social media after the meeting.

PM's silence

When asked by reporters about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the Manipur situation, Rahul refused to comment saying he would not talk politics. "I am here to share the pain of the horrible tragedy that has happened to the people. It is extremely sad and painful for the people of Manipur and the rest of India. I would only like to appeal to everyone to strive for peace."

During his meeting with the Governor, Rahul highlighted the need for improving basic amenities, including food and supply of medicines. The Congress leader also expressed concern over the law and order situation in the state, which has remained on the boil for nearly two months. Nearly 120 people have died and 60,000 others have been rendered homeless due to clashes between the majority Meitei and the Kuki tribe. The clashes started over the demand for ST by the Meiteis.