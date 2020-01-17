People from Bangladesh have to apply for citizenship, says Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Friday said that Aadhaar and voter identity cards are not proofs of citizenship and hence everyone who has come from Bangladesh will have to apply for Indian citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“Aadhaar and voter identity card are not proof of citizenship. If you (those who came from Bangladesh) apply for passport your original documents will be required and you will not be able to provide them. So you are not Indian citizens. So every person coming from Bangladesh will have to apply for citizenship and fill up the required forms,” said Ghosh.

Addressing a BJP rally in Howrah district the controversial state BJP chief also cautioned people not to listen to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as she is urging them not to fill up the forms.

“Didi( West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee) is telling you not to fill up the forms. Be careful not to fall into her trap. Ask those businessmen who did not register for GST and later had to pay fine. Again there is a ploy to fool Bengalis,” said Ghosh.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give three to four months time within which those who came from Bangladesh will have to fill up the required forms as per the CAA.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give three to four months time within which you have to fill up the required forms as per the Citizenship Amendment Bill,” said Ghosh.

The state BJP chief said that to get citizenship those who came from Bangladesh will not have to produce any document apart from a declaration comprising of the date on which they came to India and where they used to live in Bangladesh.

“This is the only evidence you need and you will be considered an Indian citizen from the date that you mention in the declaration as the date of your arrival from Bangladesh. Those who came till 31 December 2014 will be granted Indian citizenship,” said Ghosh.

Ghosh courted fresh controversy when he said that those who are trying to scare people telling them that they will be required to submit the date of birth of their parents should worry about the identity of their own parents if they are sure about it.