PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport

Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday.

The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh will connect the northeastern state's capital by air.

It will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.

Officials estimate that it will service some 20 lakh people in the region and help boost connectivity, trade and tourism. The airport's foundation stone was laid by Modi on February 2019.