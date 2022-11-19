PM inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport

PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal Pradesh's first greenfield airport

Officials estimate that it will service some 20 lakh people in the region and help boost connectivity, trade and tourism

PTI
PTI, Itanagar,
  • Nov 19 2022, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2022, 11:00 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: Twitter/@BJP4India

Amidst chanting of incantations by tribal priests, the spanking new Donyi Polo airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday.

The airport located at Hollongi, near the capital city of Arunachal Pradesh will connect the northeastern state's capital by air.

It will link the border state with other Indian cities with commercial flights as well as other parts of Arunachal Pradesh through helicopter services.

Officials estimate that it will service some 20 lakh people in the region and help boost connectivity, trade and tourism. The airport's foundation stone was laid by Modi on February 2019.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Arunachal Pradesh
Airport

What's Brewing

The gift of the television

The gift of the television

What are masala films doing at festivals?

What are masala films doing at festivals?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

Great Nicobar Island: Stage set for a great tragedy?

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

DH Toon | Bengaluru NGO steals voters' info

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

Open Sesame | The Rajiv Gandhi Case

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

 