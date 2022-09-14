Police could have opened fire on violent BJP protesters, but govt exercised restraint: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said police could have opened fire on “violent” BJP protesters during its march to the state secretariat, but the government exercised “maximum” restraint.
Banerjee also alleged that the saffron party brought in goons armed with bombs in trains from outside the state to foment trouble during its ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ on Tuesday.
"Many police personnel were brutally attacked by the participants of that rally... Police could have opened fire, but our administration showed maximum restraint," she said during an administrative meeting at Nimtouri in Purba Medinipur district.
The CM said the protest march inconvenienced commuters and traders, barely a few weeks ahead of Durga Puja, Bengal’s biggest festival.
"We have nothing against democratic and peaceful protests. But, the BJP and its supporters resorted to violence, vandalism and arson. They torched properties and instilled fear among people.
“We won't allow this. Arrests are being made, and law will take its own course," she said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Another Covid variant BA.4.6 is spreading: What we know
'Just doing my job', says record-setting Nepali climber
'Sticky, spiky grip': How do ants crawl on walls?
Ukraine designer evokes pain of war at NY fashion show
Ferrari woos super rich with $400K, petrol-fuelled SUV
Queen and I shook hands: Former Karnataka MP
Over 7,800 artefacts unearthed in Tamil Nadu