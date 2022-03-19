Respect every child’s dignity: Sister Mary of Missionaries of Charity on hijab row

Talking about the hijab stand-off in Karnataka, Sister Mary Joseph, the newly elected Superior General of Missionaries of Charity, said every child has their dignity, and it must be respected.

Responding to a question on the headscarf controversy in Karnataka, Sister Mary said: “To me, a Muslim child, she has her rights, and I must respect that right. I can't change others. I must go with my inspiration that you are a child of God. I must respect you.”

The superior general stated: “My project is small. I can’t change the whole world, it's beyond me. Mother (Teresa) has always been like that… there is suffering, take care of that, but to set the whole world I have no time.”

"Because she (referring to Muslim girls) is a child of God, she has her right… Every child is God’s child and she has dignity and they must respect that dignity," she added.

Also read: Hijab row verdict: A grave constitutional wrong

The Missionaries of Charity was founded by Mother Teresa, and Sister Mary took over from Sister Prema. Besides other parts of the world, the Sister has also served in Eastern Europe— Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, and Romania—as a formator of young novices.

Interacting with journalists at Mother’s House in Kolkata on Saturday, Sister Mary said there are five sisters in Kyiv — they aren’t stuck but are there out of choice because people are suffering.

“Our sisters have chosen to remain with the people – they are in Kyiv. There are five of them. They are actually in the basement. We are always in connection (touch) with them, we speak with them. Thirty-three people, they are taking care of. Also, there are people from outside, asking for food, medicine, and our sisters are constantly serving them,” Sister Mary said.

“We are informed that they are getting help, many people are coming to give them food,” the Sister added.

The Missionaries has six houses in Russia, one in Ukraine’s Kyiv. Besides, Missionaries is serving the destitute in countries in the region, like Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania.

Check out latest videos from DH: