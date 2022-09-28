Lalu gets court's nod to go to Singapore for treatment

RJD chief Lalu Prasad gets court's nod to travel to Singapore for medical treatment

Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10 to October 25

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2022, 15:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 15:33 ist
A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 had allowed Prasad's plea seeking release of his passport.  Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed RJD chief Lalu Prasad's plea for travelling to Singapore for medical treatment. 

Special Judge (CBI) Geetanjali Goel allowed Prasad to travel abroad from October 10 to October 25. 

Also Read — Lalu Yadav files nomination for RJD president post

A special CBI court in Ranchi on September 16 had allowed Prasad's plea seeking release of his passport. 

At present, Prasad is on bail in the IRCTC scam case filed by the CBI.A court granted him bail in the case in January 2019. 

The CBI FIR alleged that Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company.

