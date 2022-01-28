SFI, ABVP, CP urge West Bengal govt to reopen schools, colleges

It is one of those rare occasions when student bodies with different political affiliations are protesting against the West Bengal government on a common issue - educational institutions being shut while social gatherings continue unabated, or in a controlled way.

The Students Federation of India, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Chhatra Parishad - which share ideological backdrops with the CPI(M), the BJP, and the Congress Party, respectively, have all demanded and are campaigning separately for having the schools and colleges opened. Other student bodies, a section of teachers too have expressed similar views.

The state government has said that the situation is being monitored and institutions will be opened at an appropriate time. The state is also setting up open-air neighbourhood schools.

The SFI has demanded that be it initially with 50 per cent capacity, or on certain days in a week, the schools and colleges must open. “From surveys, it’s evident that a huge number of students in Bengal aren’t in a position to avail online education. Every survey is suggesting Bengal is lagging behind in the digital space - socially oppressed and minorities are affected,” Srijan Bhattacharyya, state secretary, SFI, said.

The state government has decided to open neighbourhood schools under its scheme Paray Shikkhaloy. Srijan claims that the SFI supporters have already been conducting open-air classes across the state. “If the government is trying to copy our model, it’s fine. But when the government starts such open-air schools, what will happen to education infrastructure in the state? Who will pay for these neighbourhood schools? Is the government cutting down its own stake in education? The buildings are already there, just reopen the schools,” he added.

“When all other activities are in place, why are educational institutions closed? Not only students but even professors and teachers want schools to open. With Covid norms in place, let students return to campuses,” Suranjan Sarkar, state secretary, ABVP said.

Sarkar alleged that there are vacant posts of teachers, and the state administration’s delay is to keep the focus off this issue. “People are attending marriage ceremonies, travelling by train, and colleges are closed. We have been giving online deputations. We attempted appointments. We protested yesterday, and we will continue,” Sarkar added.

Sourav Prosad, state president, CP, said that the government, while allowing all other activities, has kept educational institutions closed and this will affect the future of the state's children. “We have one demand - education is our right, schools are our right, return the same to us. We have protested, and we will protest again,” Prosad said.

The neighbourhood schools, alleges Prosad, will have representatives of the ruling party. Educated youth are jobless, and there is no focus to educate, he said. “When data pack rates are hiked, why doesn’t the government raise concern? Is it possible for all families to bear the cost of digital, online education?” he added.

The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, while maintaining that as a students’ body it is also in favour of opening up schools and colleges, said it needs to be understood that given the current situation it needs time before such a step is taken. “The government had opened up schools. Then the third wave struck. A responsible government cannot put lives at risk. Those who are protesting are doing so for political dividends,” alleged Trinankur Bhattacharjee, state president, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

