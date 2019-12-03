Shah seeks explanation from WB BJP about bypolls loss

In the wake of Bengal BJP's failure to win a single seat in the recent Assembly by-elections in West Bengal, Home Minister Amit Shah has sought an explanation from the state leadership about the debacle. The saffron party was trounced by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) the by-elections in Kharagpur Sadar, Karimpur and Kaliaganj Assembly constituencies as the later won in all the three seats.

BJP sources revealed that the state leaders have been asked to prepare a detailed boot wise report of the results in the three constituencies.

“After our success in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections, the state leaders assured the Central leadership that they erode TMC’s support base and also defeat them at state-level elections. Their claim has been negated in the by-elections,” said senior state BJP leader. He also said that the meeting is expected to be held about the issue within a couple of weeks in Delhi.

According to BJP sources, Shah is likely to ask the state BJP leaders whether there was any laxity on part of the BJP workers in Bengal. “He may also want to know whether faction feud had a role to play in BJP’s electoral debacle,” the BJP leader said.

The fact that BJP lost in Kharagpur Sadar and Kaliaganj despite the fact that it got massive leads in both the constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections may also be raised by Shah.

“Losing in Assembly constituencies where we had lead in Lok Sabha elections indicates that there are severe glitches in the party organisation. Shah is most likely to take stringent measures to address the issue,” said the BJP leader.

Apart from meeting the top brass of the Bengal BJP, Shah is also expected to meet the 18 BJP MPs from Bengal.