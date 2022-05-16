‘Shiv linga’ at Gyanvapi proves existence of temple: VHP

‘Shiv linga’ at Gyanvapi proves temple's existence: VHP

International working president of VHP expressed hope that people of the country would accept and respect the 'well substantiated evidence'

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • May 16 2022, 21:06 ist
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) said that the finding of a ‘Shiva Linga’ at the Gyanvapi mosque premises makes it evident that a temple existed at the venue concerned.

In a statement, international working president of VHP Alok Kumar stated that during the survey a Shiva Linga was found in one of the rooms, and that it was joyous news. Kumar said that the finding occurred in presence of both parties and their lawyers, and this proved that the temple existed and it was there in 1947.

Kumar expressed hope that people of the country would accept and respect the “well substantiated evidence” found during the survey. He further mentioned that police administration should ensure that no tampering takes place at the spot.

He said that as the matter was sub judice, it would not be proper to comment further. VHP, however, would decide its next course of action after the court’s verdict. The VHP will also bring up this matter at its Kendriya Margdarshak Mandal, scheduled to take place in Haridwar on June 11-12.

