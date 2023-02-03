Sikkim to plant 100 trees for every child born in state

Sikkim to plant 100 trees for every child born in state

Forest Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar said the initiative will transform the attitude of the people towards nature

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Feb 03 2023, 12:05 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2023, 12:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has launched an initiative under which 100 trees will be planted for every child born in the Himalayan state.

The initiative, named 'Mero Rukh Mero Santati' (Plant a Tree, Leave a Legacy), is aimed at strengthening the connect between parents, children and nature by planting trees to commemorate childbirth, officials said.

"Watching the trees grow as the baby grows will be a symbolic way of welcoming a newborn and commemorating their arrival on this earth. This is the first of its kind innovative green initiative in India," Tamang said.

At the programme on Thursday, the CM also distributed token seedlings to some new parents.

Forest Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar said the initiative will transform the attitude of the people towards nature, and saplings planted to commemorate childbirth will create a bridge between the generations.

Tamang said the Sikkimese society has an intimate association with nature since time immemorial.

"We not only revere our mountains, lakes, rivers, caves and springs, but venerate the entire landscape as sacred," he said.

"This initiative aims to reinforce this age-old bond of our society with nature. It aspires to co-create an ecosystem where both the tree and the child are able to reach towards the sun, a brighter tomorrow that promises vitality, health and happiness," he added.

Chief Secretary VB Pathak said that for the success of the initiative various departments of the state government will need to converge to facilitate seamless service to the new parents -- right from enrolment to planting and aftercare.

ASHA and Anganwadi workers, panchayats, civic bodies and forest staff will need to facilitate the onboarding of the parents, he said.

Digital platforms such as WhatsApp, email and web portal have been enabled to connect with the new parents, he said.

Sikkim has a population of about 6.32 lakh, according to the Sikkim Information Commission.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sikkim
India News
environment

What's Brewing

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Lionel Messi open to playing in 2026 World Cup

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

Birds in peril as shutterbugs chase the perfect click

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

ASI report on Keeladi throws fresh date on existence

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

DH Toon | Budget brings tax relief to middle class

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

'Pathaan' rakes in Rs 667 cr gross worldwide in 8 days

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

Stalingrad: 80 yrs ago, a win that changed World War II

 