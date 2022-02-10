Silent over hijab, Mamata talks about citizenship rights, atrocities against weaker sections

While the Trinamool has, so far, refrained from having a clear stand on the ongoing hijab controversy, the party chief Mamata Banerjee once again alleged that in the guise of NPR-NRC, citizens’ rights are being taken away. She added that atrocities are being committed against vulnerable sections of society, including minorities.

Addressing refugee families at a state function for handing over 2,000 freehold title deeds, Mamata said that there’s no concern for farmers, labourers, and instead everything is being sold away (privatised). “They don’t give people rights, (they) take away their rights in the name of NPR-NRC. We don't. We feel we are all citizens. This right of ours has been given by the Constitution. There has been a struggle to attain this right, our freedom fighters gave blood,” she said.

Mamata alleged that today people don’t get justice. The situation of the country is such that things are being as wished. History is being changed, heritage (structures) is being ruined, and people are being told lies. “Atrocities are being committed against mothers-sisters, scheduled sections, tribals, OBCs and minorities. The original Hinduism is being transitioned.,” she said.

Talking about Bengal leading in housing projects for the needy, Mamata referred to her Uttar Pradesh visit where she came across a claim that 41 lakh houses were built for the poor. For a population of 24 crore, there, and in Bengal for a population of 10.5-11 crore, 45 lakh houses have already been given - which is better, she asked. She claimed that while lies may be propagated, numbers, and evidence will talk.

Mamata alleged that the BJP provides more money to Uttar Pradesh as it rules the state. She alleged that while the Centre gets revenue from the state(s) in form of GST, income tax, cess, the state is offered only 40 per cent of the collection. “They say we did everything, as if they brought the money. So many people died of covid, (they) didn’t feel ashamed. Even the offering of injections (vaccines) was delayed. The injections are being offered with Modiji’s photo. Whose money is it? It's the people’s money,” she added, and questioned, what’s being done with the PM Cares fund?

The Trinamool chief told the families present, that the state has already acknowledged 261 refugee colonies, and legislation is in place to protect their residential rights. She assured that no refugee will be excluded, and the Mathuas (community traces its origins to present-day Bangladesh) will also be offered pattas, with them politics has been done, she said.

