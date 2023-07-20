Horrific: Irani on Manipur clip of 2 women paraded nude

Smriti Irani dubs video showing 2 women paraded naked in Manipur as 'downright inhuman'

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) claimed that the two women were also gang-raped in a paddy field after being paraded naked on May 4.

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 20 2023, 05:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2023, 05:25 ist
Smriti Irani. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, on Wednesday termed the horrific video showing two women being paraded naked in Manipur as "downright inhuman".

She also spoke to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and said that the latter has assured her that no effort will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Her remarks came after a horrific video showing two young women being paraded naked on a road by a mob in Manipur was widely circulated on social media, drawing widespread condemnation and demand for strictest actions.

Read | Video shows two women paraded naked by mob during riot in Manipur on May 4

In a tweet, Irani said, "The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N. Biren Singh who has informed me that investigation is currently under way and assured that no effort will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice."

Meanwhile, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his silence has led to anarchy in Manipur.

The Congress has said that it will raise the issue of Manipur violence in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament starting Thursday.

