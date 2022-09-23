MLAs fill attendance just for allowance: Bengal speaker

'Some MLAs just fill attendance for allowance,' says Bengal speaker on standing committee meetings

WB Speaker Biman Banerjee said that some legislators sign the attendance sheet of the standing committee meetings to avail the allowances but do not attend it

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Sep 23 2022, 09:24 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 09:25 ist
West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee. Credit: Twitter/@BimanBanerjee18

West Bengal Speaker Biman Banerjee expressed displeasure over legislators not attending meetings of the assembly standing committees.

Banerjee, who had earlier criticised the MLAs for not being regular when the House is in session, said he has noticed that some legislators sign the attendance sheet of the standing committee meetings to avail the allowances but do not attend it.

"This is unacceptable... The standing committee meetings are held to discuss and deliberate important issues and policies. But this is not being done. I request all legislators to attend these meetings," he said on Thursday.

According to the norms of the assembly, a legislator is allotted membership in two committees -- a departmental standing committee and a committee of the House.

Also Read | Fritter becomes topic of hot discussion in West Bengal Assembly

Reacting to the speaker's comment, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sovandeb Chattopadhyay said it is the opposition BJP MLAs who do not attend such meetings and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari must look into it.

"Yes, legislators not attending meetings have been an issue. But for the last few sessions, the attendance in the treasury benches and also in the standing committee meetings have improved," he said.

BJP chief whip Manoj Tigga said most of the MLAs of his party have been regular in attending meetings of the standing committees.

"I am not aware if our MLAs are irregular. But it is good if every MLAs regularly attend standing committee meetings," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

NASA to deflect asteroid to test of planetary defence

NASA to deflect asteroid to test of planetary defence

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

How Artificial Intelligence is used to save whales

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

DH Toon | 'PayCM' incorrect QR code!

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Scientists find genetic secrets of pea for better type

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

Water in asteroid dust offers clues to life on Earth

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

How LinkedIn turned into a place to overshare

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Dropout-turned-tea-seller in Bengaluru accepts Bitcoin

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

Japan office lets in dogs in post-Covid work shift

 