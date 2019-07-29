Suspected serial killer detained

Odisha police on Monday said they have detained a man, believed to be the prime suspect behind the three back-to-back murder that happened in Cuttack city last week.

City DCP Akhileswar Singh told reporters here that suspected serial killer has been identified as Narayan Sahu (30) of Ganjam district.

"A special squad engaged for the purpose apprehended the prime suspect from a place outside the city on Monday morning and he is now being questioned by a team of investigating officers", Singh said without divulging from where the accused was apprehended.

The DCP further claimed that during the hour-long questioning of him in the morning, it prima facie appeared that the person was not a psychopath as was widely perceived.

"Details about the modus operandi, weapons of offence and the motive behind the murders would be ascertained during the subsequent questioning of the suspected accused", Singh said, adding due process of criminal law, including medical examination, would be followed in the event of his arrest.

Three unidentified bodies were recovered from three different places of the city within a span of 24-hours on Tuesday morning and Wednesday morning.

Since all the bodies had similar cut wounds in the throats and crushing head injuries and all the victims turned out to be homeless persons sleeping on footpaths, the police began its investigation believing that a single individual was behind all these deaths.

A special team was entrusted to investigate into the three killings from all angles and the team also went to several places outside the city during the course of the investigation.