Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs to hold 50-hour relay protests in Parliament complex

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a relay protest for 50 hours in the Parliament complex, Trinamool Congress party leader Dola Sen said on Wednesday.
"We will eat and sleep here but won't let the government rest till a debate on price rise is held," said TMC MP Sushmita Dev.
20 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, and AAP were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House.
More to follow...
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Saudi prince unveils mirrored skyscraper eco-city
A new 'architectural openness' remakes Saudi streets
Many calling telepaths to ‘talk’ to missing, dead pets
Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 jacket sold for $2.7 mn
DH Toon | Ruckus in Parliament deafens govt to woes
Polish institute classifies cats as invasive species
Study finds head impact-brain injury link