Suspended RS MPs to hold relay protests for 50 hours

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs to hold 50-hour relay protests in Parliament complex

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 27 2022, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2022, 14:16 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a relay protest for 50 hours in the Parliament complex, Trinamool Congress party leader Dola Sen said on Wednesday. 

"We will eat and sleep here but won't let the government rest till a debate on price rise is held," said TMC MP Sushmita Dev. 

20 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, and AAP were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House.

More to follow...

TMC
Parliament
Indian Politics
Rajya Sabha

