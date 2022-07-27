Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs to hold 50-hour relay protests in Parliament complex

Suspended Rajya Sabha MPs will hold a relay protest for 50 hours in the Parliament complex, Trinamool Congress party leader Dola Sen said on Wednesday.

"We will eat and sleep here but won't let the government rest till a debate on price rise is held," said TMC MP Sushmita Dev.

20 MPs of opposition parties including seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, besides those from the TRS, CPI-M and CPI, and AAP were suspended for their unruly behaviour in the House.

More to follow...