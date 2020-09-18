Those who remained in power for decades and did nothing are spreading lies about farm bills, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the Opposition was spreading canards about the farm bills passed by the Lok Sabha.

“Those who remained in power for decades but did nothing for the farmers are today shedding crocodile tears while opposing bills for agriculture reforms, and are spreading lies,” said Modi, while launching railways projects for the poll-bound Bihar, through video-conferencing.

The PM’s statement comes a day after one of the BJP’s trusted allies Akali Dal asked its member and Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal to resign from the Modi Cabinet. Kaur was the Food Processing Minister in the NDA government at the Centre.

Without taking anyone’s name, Modi said, “These people are spreading rumours that the government will not procure foodgrains at the minimum support price (MSP). Let me assure you that the government is committed to ensuring MSP to farmers.” JD(U) president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar listened to the PM in rapt attention.

Modi later inaugurated the 1.9-km long Kosi Rail Mahasetu which will now connect the Kosi with Mithila regions. The old bridge was washed away 83 years ago when a massive earthquake hit Bihar-Nepal in 1937.

“This bridge was conceptualised in 2003 by the then Railway Minister Nitish Kumar during the Vajpayee regime. From 2004-14, there was a different party ruling at the Centre. But the Kosi Rail Mahasetu could not see the light of the day. Only in the last six years, the work gained momentum. Despite Covid-19, the workers ensured it is completed to connect Kosi with the Mithila region,” said Modi, lauding the railways and other officials.

ROW OVER MIGRANT

Nitish Kumar, who was also present during the video conference, 'admonished' his deputy and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi for using the term ‘migrants’.

“Don’t call anyone migrant. The entire country is one. Anyone can go anywhere and work. No one is a migrant here. I beg with you with folded hands not to use the term ‘migrant’ anymore,” said Nitish, in his uncharacteristic reprimand to the Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister.

Sushil Modi had earlier stirred a row when he said that there was no dearth of jobs in Bihar but still migrants went outside the state to work just for the sake of pleasure.