TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter arrested by ED for money laundering

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal on money laundering charges linked to an alleged cattle smuggling case, officials said.
Anubrata Mondal was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged cattle smuggling case.
A primary school teacher in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Sukanya Mondal has been interrogated by the ED a few times in the past as well.
Anubrata Mondal, the Birbhum district president of the TMC, was arrested by the CBI last August for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was also named in the charge sheet filed by the agency in the case.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting
Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads
Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou
China to build satellite system for space exploration
Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child
Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away
From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter
Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies