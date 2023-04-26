TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter held under PMLA

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter arrested by ED for money laundering

Anubrata Mondal was earlier arrested by the ED as well

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 20:37 ist
Anubrata Mandal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Thursday, Aug 11, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter Sukanya Mondal on money laundering charges linked to an alleged cattle smuggling case, officials said.

Anubrata Mondal was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged cattle smuggling case.

A primary school teacher in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Sukanya Mondal has been interrogated by the ED a few times in the past as well.

Anubrata Mondal, the Birbhum district president of the TMC, was arrested by the CBI last August for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was also named in the charge sheet filed by the agency in the case.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
India News
Anubrata Mondal
TMC
ED

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

China to build satellite system for space exploration

China to build satellite system for space exploration

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

 