TMC MP indicates discontent against party, makes an u-turn on the same day

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Birbhum Satabdi Roy on Friday hinted that she was having issues with the party and expressed discontent against a section of party leaders. Roy alleged that she was not being informed about the party programs and being hindered from reaching to people in her constituency. She also said that she might announce her decision on Saturday.

Later in the day she made an u-turn after meeting TMC's youth wing president and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. She said that she was still with the TMC and would not go to Delhi on Saturday.

"Abhishek has committed that my grievances will be addressed and I am convinced that it will be done. I will not be going to Delhi on Saturday."

"I am still in the party(TMC) and in such a situation we should be by the side of our party supremo," said Roy.

Earlier the actor-turned-politician said that she would be leaving for Delhi on Saturday and might meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This sparked speculation that she might join the BJP although she refused to comment.

Roy on Thursday stated in a Facebook post that “some people” did not want her to reach out to the voters in her constituency causing her “mental pain.” She further alleged that she was not being “informed about several party programs.”

“If I take any decision I will announce it on January 16, 2021, Saturday at 2 pm,” stated Roy. The post was made on the Satabdi Roy Fan Club page.

Asked whether she would meet Shah in Delhi Roy avoided a direct reply. “ There is always a possibility of meeting people you know. I often get to meet Amit Shah in Parliament. Tomorrow (Saturday) we may or may not meet. Meeting Amit Shah does not necessarily mean that I will join the BJP,” said Roy.

She said that she tried to reach out to the party leadership but it went in vein.

Reacting to the development senior TMC MP Saugata Roy said, “the party leadership will try to address her grievances and resolve the issue."

Later in the day, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh met Roy at her residence. "She is an old friend of mine. I came to meet her today. I have come to know that BJP leader Mukul Roy had called her and asked to meet him during her visit to Delhi on Saturday."

TMC sources said that Roy had tendered her resignation from the Tarapith Unnayan Parishad twice but it was not accepted. Roy accompanied the Chief Minister during her roadshow in Bolpur on December 29.

The TMC suffered it’s biggest defection on December 19 when former Minister Suvendu Adhikari joined the BJP along with five sitting TMC MLAs and an MP along with several other leaders.