TMC MP who joined BJP heckled by TMC cadres

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sunil Mondal, who recently joined the BJP, was allegedly heckled by TMC cadres on Saturday.

The state BJP leadership alleged that the TMC cadres also pelted stones at his vehicle.

The incident took place when Mondal arrived at a BJP office in Central Kolkata to attend a party program. Soon after his arrival, the TMC cadres blocked his vehicle and tried to prevent him from entering the office. They also shouted slogans against Mondal.

“The incident has exposed the real nature of the TMC. They don’t believe in democracy. This is how they treat an elected public representative,” said Mondal.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Arjun Singh said: “TMC supporters blocked his (Mondal’s) vehicle. They also sat on the road and pelted the vehicle with stones. They also banged on the vehicle.”

Denying the allegations, TMC MP Saugata Roy said that “the protest did not take place under instruction from the TMC leadership. It was a spontaneous protest by people against a turncoat.”

BJP sources said that following the incident party’s national general secretary and co-observer in West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya called Union Home Minister Amit Shah and reported him about it. They further revealed that Vijayvargiya complained to Shah about the “deteriorating law and order situation” in the State.

Mondal joined the BJP last week but did not resign from as a TMC MP.