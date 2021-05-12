TMC slams Governor for decision to visit areas hit by post-poll violence

Ruling Trinamool Congress hit out at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday for his decision to visit areas affected by violence after the announcement of the state assembly poll result.

The party, which has shared an acrimonious relation with Dhankhar since its previous term in the government when he assumed office in July 2019, also flayed him saying he is behaving in a manner ''unbecoming'' of one holding the gubernatorial post.

TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay told reporters here that he did not know if a governor can conduct himself in such a way.

"Being a lawyer I cannot recall any another instance of a governor behaving in such a manner. It is unbecoming of one who holds the gubernatorial post. I think it is aimed at influencing the judiciary as a case is being heard in Calcutta High Court," he said.

The HC is hearing a case on post poll violence in the state. A PIL had been filed by lawyer petitioner Anindya Sundar Das, who raised the issue of violence taking place in various parts of the state after the state assembly elections in which the Trinamool Congress trounced BJP.

Dhankhar, who had been expressing concern about post poll violence in Bengal in his tweets since May 3, the day after the declaration of the poll result, had said on Tuesday that he will visit areas affected by post-poll violence in Cooch Behar district on Thursday, May 13.

"Governor... will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post poll unprecedented violence affected areas @MamataOfficial #Sitalkuchi and other places in Coochbehar to connect with sufferers," he tweeted.

Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Ranpagli & Srirampur camps in Assam where due to post poll retributive violence @MamataOfficial some people of WB had taken refuge for safety. Governor Dhankhar will be reaching Ranpagli Assam at 9.45 am by BSF Helicopter. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) May 12, 2021

State minister Rabindranath Ghosh, who hails from the north Bengal district, said "Dhankhar is coming to disrupt the peaceful situation in Coochbehar."

Countering TMC charges, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya wondered why would TMC object if the governor visits a place rocked by political violence and he wants to be on the side of the affected people.

"They (TMC) have got the mandate of people. Then why are they upset if the governor of the state wants to met the people? Are the injured and affected in political violence not residents of Bengal?" he asked.

Dhankhar had said on Monday that he will visit the violence-affected areas of West Bengal to take stock of the situation.

He also said that despite asking the state government to make arrangements for his visit, there was no response from the administration.

At least 16 people were killed in post-poll violence in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on May 6.

Meanwhile, a TMC activist injured in a clash with the BJP on May 4 at Nanoor in Birbhum district, died at a city hospital on Tuesday, TMC sources said.

While TMC alleged that the victim Shyamal Das had been brutally attacked by BJP, the saffron party claimed that TMC men were beaten up by villagers when they tried to unleash terror in the area.

"Any death is unfortunate and BJP is in no way involved in his death," a district BJP leader said.