TMC wins Shantipur Assembly by over 64,000 votes

Trinamool Congress' candidate for Shantipur assembly constituency Braja Kishor Goswami won the by-elections by 64,675 votes on Tuesday, an Election Commission of India (ECI) official said.
Goswami bagged 1,11,189 votes defeating BJP's Niranjan Biswas who garnered 47,167 votes, he added.
"This win is for the people of Shantipur. I thank them for helping me win the elections. Now, it's my turn to work for their well being. I will work as my party wants me to," Goswami told reporters after the results were declared.
The TMC bagged all the three other seats -- Gosaba, Dinhata and Khardaha -- in the by-elections held on October 30.
