TMC wins Shantipur Assembly by over 64,000 votes

Goswami bagged 1,11,189 votes defeating BJP's Niranjan Biswas who garnered 47,167 votes

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 02 2021, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2021, 17:50 ist
TMC MP Mahua Maitra campaigns with party candidate Braj Kishore Goswami for the Shantipur Assembly By-elections in Nadia. Credit: PTI File Photo

Trinamool Congress' candidate for Shantipur assembly constituency Braja Kishor Goswami won the by-elections by 64,675 votes on Tuesday, an Election Commission of India (ECI) official said.

Goswami bagged 1,11,189 votes defeating BJP's Niranjan Biswas who garnered 47,167 votes, he added.

Also read: Congress upbeat about bypoll results, says it still has in it to take on BJP

"This win is for the people of Shantipur. I thank them for helping me win the elections. Now, it's my turn to work for their well being. I will work as my party wants me to," Goswami told reporters after the results were declared.

The TMC bagged all the three other seats -- Gosaba, Dinhata and Khardaha -- in the by-elections held on October 30. 

