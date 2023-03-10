TMC's Anubrata Mondal sent to ED custody for 11 days in cattle smuggling case

A Delhi court on Friday sent TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to custodial interrogation of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 11 days in a money laundering case in connection with alleged cattle smuggling in West Bengal.

Special Judge Raghubir Singh noted the ED's submission as well as the complaint that the accused persons generated huge proceeds of crime by cattle smuggling.

"The alleged role of accused Mondal (as was also deciphered during the course of arguments on the application in hand), was mainly that of providing protection and political patronage to the rest accused persons in general and to the kingpin i.e. accused Enamul Haque in particular," the court said.

"Several crores of proceeds of crime were allegedly generated and laundered by the accused persons. Not only the number of accused persons is large, but also the documents are voluminous. The nature of the offence of money laundering in itself is intricate," it added.

The ED contended it has earlier been granted two days effective police custody but in those two days, one day could not have been properly utilised on account of Holi festival. It also claimed there was a language barrier as the accused was not able to understand either English or Hindi.

It also contended 12 witnesses/accused were also be confronted with Mondal during the custodial interrogation.

The agency also submitted there were voluminous documents in the case and it has also to find out the money trail.

The custodial interrogation of the accused was also required to establish the modus operandi and interse relationship between various accomplices.

Initially, the CBI Kolkata had registered an FIR in the case on September 21, 2020, on against Satish Kumar, the then BSF Commandant, Mohd Enamul Haque, Mohd Anarul Sk, Mohd Golam Mustafa and other unknown public servants and private persons, who were allegedly involved in cattle smuggling.

Subsequently, the ED registered the case on September 25, 2020 which named 13 accused persons.

Mondal was first arrested on November 17, 2022 but he could not be interrogated in custody due pendency of litigations in Calcutta and Delhi High Courts.