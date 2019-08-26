Top JMB operative arrested in Bihar by Kolkata Police

A top operative of Bangladesh- based terror outfit Jamat-e-Mujahideen (JMB) was on Monday arrested from Bihar by the special task force (STF) of the Kolkata Police, a senior officer here said.

Ejaz Ahmad, a resident of Bengal's Birbhum district, was apprehended from Gaya in neighbouring Bihar, he said.

"He (Ahmad) is the topmost Indian functionary and the main recruiter of the organisation working in this country. He was constantly in touch with the terrorists of the JMB, Bangladesh, all these years. He is wanted in many JMB-related cases," the senior police officer said.

Ahmad has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Explosive Substances Act, he added.