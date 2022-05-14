Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb resigns, replacement to be announced today

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation to Governor SN Arya.

Deb made the announcement after meeting the governor at the Raj Bhavan.

He went to New Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday for a confabulation on the party's affairs in the Northeastern state.

The party is likely to elect a new leader later today. Party sources in Agartala told DH that Deb's resignation came following a "ground assessment" that BJP's organisational condition deteriorated during his tenure. Tripura will go for Assembly elections next year.

"Party is above all. I am a loyal worker of the BJP. I hope I have done justice to the responsibilities that were given to me -- whether it was BJP state president or Tripura chief minister. I have worked for the overall development of Tripura, and to ensure peace for the people of the state," Deb told reporters.

"The 2023 election is coming, and the party wants a responsible organiser to take charge of the affairs here. A government can only be formed if the organisation is strong. After the elections, someone will obviously become the chief minister," he added.

"The party wants me to work to strengthen the organisation," said the outgoing chief minister. "The people want a long-term BJP government here, if a person like me works for the organisation, obviously it will help the cause," he said.

Senior BJP leaders Bhupender Yadav and Vinod Tawde have been appointed as observers for the election of the legislature party leader, PTI reported. Union Minister Yadav and the party's national general secretary Tawde are already in Tripura and will attend the legislature party meeting. Besides them, the party's state incharge Vinod Sonkar will attend the meeting.

There have been rumours of infighting within the BJP's state unit.

Reacting to the development, Trinamool Congress said Deb's tenure was marked by "attacks" on opposition activists and "murder of democracy" in Tripura.

"The resignation of Deb marks the beginning of the end of the BJP in Tripura," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh quipped.

The TMC tweeted, "Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in Tripura!"

Goodbye & good riddance to the CM who failed thousands of people in #Tripura! Enough damage done.

— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2022

Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, who is related to the erstwhile Tripura royal family, is expected to take charge in the interim, sources told PTI.

Deb was elected as Tripura CM in 2018 after BJP formed its first government.

