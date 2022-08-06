Tripura girl gang-raped; three arrested, manhunt launched for fourth accused

Tripura girl gang-raped; three arrested

Tripura Commission for Women chairperson condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the crime

A 15-year-old girl has been allegedly gangraped by four youths in North Tripura district, police said on Saturday.

Three of the accused have been arrested, while a manhunt has been launched to nab the fourth.

"The incident took place when the four accused kidnapped the minor while she was returning from her private tuition at Kalagangerpar in Kadamtala Police Station area around 7.30 PM on Friday and took her to a nearby forest, where they took turns to rape her," Dharmanagar SDPO Soumya Debbarma told PTI over the phone.

"After raping the girl, they dumped her at a nearby school ground. Upon receiving information, police rescued her around 11.45 PM," he said, adding she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Tripura Commission for Women chairperson Barnali Goswami condemned the incident and demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the crime.

"I am shocked by the brutal incident with a school-going girl and will visit her tomorrow. I hope the police will book all the accused persons and ensure justice for the survivor," she said.

