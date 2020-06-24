Tripura's coronavirus tally rises to 1,264

Tripura's coronavirus tally rises to 1,264 with 23 fresh cases

PTI, Agartala,
  • Jun 24 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2020, 16:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Tripura reported 23 fresh coronavirus cases, pushing the state's tally to 1,264, officials said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, nine were reported from Sepahijala, five from South Tripura, four from Dhalai, two from Khowai and one each from Gomati, North and West Tripura districts, they said.

According to the officials, returnees from other states have contributed to the spurt in coronavirus cases in Tripura.

"Out of 975 samples tested for COVID-19, 23 people were found positive. All of them have travel history & 1 is a truck driver," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said in a tweet on Tuesday night.

He also said the state health department has been "playing a pivotal role in this crucial period of COVID-19 pandemic".

"We shall overcome soon!," he said.

At present, the state has 457 active cases, while 807 people have recovered from COVID-19, the officials said.

Tripura has been witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases days after it was declared free from the disease in late April.

"Our State has become coronavirus-free. I request everyone to maintain social distancing and follow government guidelines. Stay Home Stay Safe," the chief minister had tweeted on April 23.

At present, 5,354 people are in home isolation, while 808 are in institutional quarantine centres.

