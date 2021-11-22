Two Bangladeshi tourists strayed back into India, sent back by Border Security Force

Two Bangladeshi tourists who strayed into India were sent back by the BSF on Monday as a goodwill gesture, officials said.

They inadvertently entered Indian territory in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on November 20, a BSF spokesperson said.

They were identified as Mohammed Akhter Ujjaman (43) of Mukhtir Kasandi village in Chandpur district and Mohammed Amirul Islam (18) of Raipur village in the Netrakona district, he said.

They were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture, he added.

"The BSF always adopts a humanitarian approach in cases of inadvertent crossing and minors. Both the border guarding forces have developed an understanding on such subjects, and these issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and to enhance mutual trust between the two neighbouring countries," the BSF said in a statement.

