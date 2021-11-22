Two Bangladeshi tourists strayed back into India, sent back by Border Security Force

Two Bangladeshi tourists who strayed into India were sent back by the BSF on Monday as a goodwill gesture, officials said.
They inadvertently entered Indian territory in the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya on November 20, a BSF spokesperson said.
They were identified as Mohammed Akhter Ujjaman (43) of Mukhtir Kasandi village in Chandpur district and Mohammed Amirul Islam (18) of Raipur village in the Netrakona district, he said.
They were handed over to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) as a goodwill gesture, he added.
"The BSF always adopts a humanitarian approach in cases of inadvertent crossing and minors. Both the border guarding forces have developed an understanding on such subjects, and these issues are amicably resolved to strengthen the existing relationship and to enhance mutual trust between the two neighbouring countries," the BSF said in a statement.
Watch the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Democracy backsliding across the world amid pandemic'
'Hellbound' beats 'Squid Game' on Netflix
Bees have innate ability to find flowers, shows study
'Phool Aur Kaante' was inspired by a Malayalam movie
Sportify makes 'play' default option for Adele's '30'
Bengaluru to get serpentarium, anti-venom unit
DH Radio | Suburban rail for B'luru: A long, long wait
Here, house turns stage for art-mimics-life experience
DH Toon | Farm laws: 'Apology' new poll strategy?
Does it matter if you eat stickers on fruits, veggies?