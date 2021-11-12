BSF kills 2 Bangladeshis during cattle smuggling bid

Two Bangladeshis killed during cattle smuggling bid along border: BSF

A jawan of the border force was also injured and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2021, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2021, 16:13 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two Bangladeshis were killed on Friday when the BSF opened fire along the International Border in West Bengal's Coochbehar to thwart a cattle smuggling bid, a force spokesperson said.

A jawan of the border force was also injured and has been evacuated to a nearby hospital.

The spokesperson said the incident took place around 3 am when "miscreants from Bangladesh side ventured into the Indian territory and tried to smuggle cattle heads by establishing improvised bamboo cantilever."

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops ahead of the India-Bangladesh border fence asked them to go back but they did not pay heed, he said.

"BSF troops utilised non-lethal munition to deter the miscreants, but they attacked on the troops with iron dah and sticks. Sensing imminent threat to the life, BSF party fired in air towards miscreants," the spokesperson said.

"Later on during search, bodies of two unknown miscreants were found between the border fence and international boundary," the spokesperson said. 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bangaldesh
BSF
Cooch Behar
cattle smuggling
India News
West Bengal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Covid's epicentre again: Europe faces fresh reckoning

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Cheetahs are running to extinction as cub trade thrives

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

Soon, WhatsApp users can choose who can see 'last seen'

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

DH Radio | Smart streets: The Church Street experiment

 