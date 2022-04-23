Two Ukrainians without travel documents held in Assam

Two Ukranian nationals detained in Assam for not possessing travel documents

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS, Guwahati,
  • Apr 23 2022, 22:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 22:27 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Railway police personnel in South Assam's Karimganj district detained two Ukrainian nationals from a Delhi-bound train on Friday for failing to produce travel documents.

Police said the duo Chrisinsky Volodimir, 39 and Nazari Voznyuk, 22 were detained at Badarpur railway station from Tripura Sundari Express, which was coming from Agartala.

"Railway protection force suspected their movement and accordingly questioned them about travel documents. The duo told them that they lost their visas in Tripura. As they could not produce the travel documents, they have been detained. We have contacted the Ukraine consulate office in New Delhi to clarify if they have valid visa documents. They will remain detained till we get a response," said a police official at Badarpur. 

"They told us that they had come to India before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But we are waiting for a response from their consulate to be sure when they had come to India and why they visited Tripura," he added. The two will be arrested if the Consulate does not respond by Friday night, he said. 

