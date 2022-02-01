Union Budget disappointing for Bihar: Upendra Kushwaha

Union Budget disappointing for Bihar, says JD-U's Upendra Kushwaha

Kushwaha's statement also hinted that the tussle between the JD-U and BJP will intensify in the coming days

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Feb 01 2022, 15:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2022, 15:32 ist
Upendra Kushwaha. Credit: PTI Photo

NDA constituent Janata Dal-United (JD-U) on Tuesday expressed its disappointment with the Union Budget 2022-23.

JD-U Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha called it a "disappointing Budget".

Also Read | Union Budget 2022 FM Sitharaman lists Modi govt's 4 priorities

"We have a long-standing demand for a special status of Bihar and expecting that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would say something on it but unfortunately, she completely ignored it," he said.

"The Union Budget has been beneficial for developed states but it has nothing for poor states like Bihar. Our state needs financial support from the Centre for its development," he added.

Kushwaha's statement also hinted that the tussle between the JD-U and BJP will intensify in the coming days.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Upendra Kushwaha
JDU
Union Budget 2022
India News
Indian Politics
Bihar

Related videos

What's Brewing

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Union Budget 2022 | Allocations to key sectors

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

Ganesh puja: The untold custom of Finance Ministry

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

In Pics | Richest political parties in India

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

What is India's ‘Sweet Revolution’?

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

New smartphone app developed for rapid Covid detection

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

Punjab: At 94, Parkash Badal oldest to contest election

 