UPPL Chief Promod Boro sworn in as Bodoland Council chief in Assam

Former President of All Bodo Students' Union Promod Boro, who led the agitation for a separate Bodoland state, took oath as the new chief of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) in Assam on Tuesday after the BJP extended support to his party, the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

Assam Chief Secretary, Jishu Baruah administered the oath of office to Boro as a chief executive member of the council in Kokrajhar, the headquarters of the BTC. The autonomous council was set up in 2003 under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution that governs Assam's four districts— Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri. Gobindo Basumatary, the former leader of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland - Progressive [NDFB (P)], a now-disbanded militant group, which was one of the signatories of the new Bodo Accord signed in January this year, took oath as deputy chief of the BTC.

After taking the oath, Boro said establishing permanent peace and brotherhood among diverse communities would be his top priority as the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) had witnessed militancy for a long time. "Providing good governance will also be our priority. There was a concern and fear among some sections of people in the BTR that they will remain deprived of their rights over land. Let me today assure you that we will make sure that all Indian citizens get rights over their land. If required, we will amend the law with the help of the state government to provide land to all genuine citizens," Boro said.

Boro, who mobilised all four sections of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) and together signed the new Bodoland Accord on January 27 in New Delhi, hoped that implementation of the accord's promises would ensure the development of all sections. After signing the new accord, Boro had said if the promises made in the accord are implemented, the BTR would not again see the demand for a separate Bodoland state.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said troubled days are over and hoped that the new council would establish permanent peace, promote brotherhood and help promote the Bodoland region as a tourist attraction. "There are so many rivers, water bodies and green environment that has the potential to attract tourists," he said.

Assam minister and senior BJP leader, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also attended that function said the state government would continuously support the council to implement the promises made in the new Bodo Accord.