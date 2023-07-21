'Utter state of lawlessness in Bengal': BJP’s fact-finding team

Utter lawlessness in Bengal: BJP’s fact-finding team

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  • Jul 21 2023, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 00:35 ist
Nadda shared a video-clip of his meeting with the fact-finding team members on Twitter. Credit: Twitter/@JPNadda

A BJP fact-finding team that visited West Bengal recently to probe the poll-related violence has reported to party’s national president J P Nadda that the state is an “utter state of lawlessness".

“Received the report by the BJP fact finding team, constituted to enquire about the violence and atrocities inflicted on women during the panchayat elections in West Bengal,” Nadda stated on Twitter on Thursday. He also shared a video-clip of his meeting with the team members.

The committee of five women MPs had been formed and sent to Bengal by Nadda for looking into the alleged incidents of post-poll violence against women. Saroj Pandey (convenor), Rama Devi, Aparajita Sarangi, Kavita Patidar, and Sandhya Ray had arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday, and had met the affected people.

Read | I.N.D.I.A chief ministers intend to visit Manipur, says Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee

“This report exposes the utter state of lawlessness in West Bengal and the state government’s insensitivity towards political adversaries. The BJP will never tolerate this oppression of the people,” Nadda stated in his tweet.

Earlier, another team led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad had visited Bengal and met the families of "victims" of poll violence. Prasad had questioned the state of affairs under the Trinamool government; later he had also questioned the silence of major leaders in the Opposition camp over the violence. “This is nothing but plain hypocrisy and sheer double standards to fool the people of our country in the name of democratic credentials,” Prasad had mentioned in a tweet, on July 12.

