Varanasi won't call Mamata outsider: Modi says TMC sensing defeat in Nandigram

Asserting that a “son of the soil” will be the Chief Minister of West Bengal if the BJP is voted to power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that realising Mamata Banerjee’s defeat in Nandigram, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is now saying that she should contest from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections.

Modi also said it becomes clear from TMC’s statement that Mamata has accepted her defeat in Bengal and was looking for a place outside the State.

“Didi’s party is now saying that she will contest from Varanasi in the Lok Sabha elections. After this statement two things become clear. First, Didi has accepted her defeat in Bengal and that’s why her party is saying such things. Second, Didi is now looking for a place for her outside Bengal,” said Modi.

He was speaking at a rally at Sonarpur in the South 24 Paraganas district.

"Didi is now looking for a place for herself outside Bengal. The people of Varanasi and Uttar Pradesh are as large-hearted as the people of Bengal. They won't call her an outsider," he said sarcastically.

The Prime Minister also said that sensing Mamata’s defeat, a section of TMC leaders are saying that she should contest from another seat apart from Nandigram.

He said that “some intelligent persons” in the TMC countered that arguing that if she loses from both seats then it would be difficult for the party to function in the state. “Those who give wrong suggestions to her first sent Didi and her scooty to Nandigram and now they are planning to send her out of Bengal,” said Modi.

The prime minister’s comments come a day after the TMC tweeted: “Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise.@narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi.”

Taking potshots at the TMC supremo Modi said that “defeat was knocking on her doors” and it was time for her to accept it.

Didi is winning Nandigram. The question of her fighting from another seat doesn't arise. @narendramodi Ji, retract from your efforts to mislead people before they see your lies with the end of nomination in WB. Look for a safer seat in 2024, as you will be challenged in Varanasi. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 1, 2021

“The people of Bengal have decided that you have to leave Nabanna (the State Secretariat) along with the ‘taka mar company’ (money stealing company) or TMC,” said Modi.

As for the much-debated topic of who will become the Chief Minister if the BJP is voted to power in Bengal, Modi said “After BJP’s historic victory on May 2, a son of the soil will become the Chief Minister to make Bengal ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal).”

At another rally in Haripal in Hooghly district, Modi accused Mamata and her party of “exploiting the people of Singur for political gains”. He was referring to TMC’s agitation against the land acquisition for the Tata Nano car factory in Singur which catapulted the party to power.