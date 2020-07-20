Video of man wearing LED light mask in WB goes viral

Video of man wearing LED light mask in West Bengal goes viral on social media

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 20 2020, 19:21 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 19:21 ist
Video screengrab

Video of a man wearing LED light mask has been making rounds on social media.

In an effort to raise awareness among people to wear masks amid Covid-19 pandemic, a man from West Bengal, Gaur Nath has donned a face mask with LED lights on it.

In the video posted on Facebook, Gaur Nath from Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district said that he made the mask himself to make people aware of its importance. The mask will attract attention at night and will make people want to wear it, Nath added.

The video has been making rounds on social media since the video was posted on Wednesday.

According to the West Bengal State Government website, North 24 Parganas has 113 containment zones, the highest in the State. 

The State recorded a total number of 42,487 Covid-19 cases till yesterday with a death toll of 1112.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

mask
COVID-19
Coronavirus
West Bengal

What's Brewing

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

Will upcoming festival season turn out to be washout?

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

US Covid-19 deaths slowed, but are catching up again

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

The new must-have museum souvenir: Face masks

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

First Arab space mission to Mars launches from Japan

 