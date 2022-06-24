Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger in West Bengal

An Indian Railways employee in West Bengal's Balichak city earned plaudits for his courage as he saved the life of a passenger stuck on the train tracks at the station on Thursday.

A video posted by the Ministry of Railways on Facebook shows H Satish Kumar running towards the passenger on the tracks as the train approached. He yanked the passenger out of the way as the train rushed past a few seconds later.

The DRM of the South Eastern Railway division lauded his diligence and felicitated him. The Facebook post saw scores of comments appreciating the staff's presence of mind and his valour.