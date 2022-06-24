Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger in West Bengal

H Satish Kumar was felicitated by the DRM of the South Eastern Railway for his act of courage

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 24 2022, 14:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 14:37 ist
Credit: Screengrab on the video posted on Facebook by Ministry of Railways

An Indian Railways employee in West Bengal's Balichak city earned plaudits for his courage as he saved the life of a passenger stuck on the train tracks at the station on Thursday.

A video posted by the Ministry of Railways on Facebook shows H Satish Kumar running towards the passenger on the tracks as the train approached. He yanked the passenger out of the way as the train rushed past a few seconds later.

The DRM of the South Eastern Railway division lauded his diligence and felicitated him. The Facebook post saw scores of comments appreciating the staff's presence of mind and his valour.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Indian Railways
India News
Accident
trains

What's Brewing

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

Watch: Railway worker jumps on tracks to save passenger

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

World's largest bacteria discovered in Guadeloupe

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

No time to prepare: Aspirants seek NEET postponement

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Is 'learn now, pay later' another student debt trap?

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

Amazon teaching Alexa to mimic voices of dead people

 