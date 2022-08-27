WBSSC scam: Arrested middleman identified as Partha Chatterjee's relative

Prasanna Roy, the middleman arrested by the CBI in connection to the multi-crore West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, has been identified as a close relative of former Minister Partha Chatterjee.

CBI sources said that, Roy is the husband of a niece of Chatterjee, who is currently under judicial custody in the same matter.

It is learnt that Roy was the owner of a car rental service entity at Kolkata's Salt Lake area.

Also Read | Why is the Bengal scam more worrying?

After arresting Roy on late Friday evening, CBI sleuths conducted raid and search operations at his Salt Lake office and reportedly seized a number of incriminating documents clearly indicating how his office was actually used for fund dealing in the teachers' recruitment scam under the garb of car rental services.

Roy also acted as the link between the undeserving candidates and masterminds of the scam.

The sources said that from questioning the security personnel in the building where the office is housed, they have come to know that every night a SUV with black-tinted windows used to come to the office, wait and leave after a while.

Also Read | West Bengal school recruitment scam explained

It is learnt that CBI sleuths are really surprised by the northward graph of Roy's financial fortune between 2014 and 2018, the time slot when the teachers' recruitment scam took place.

He started as a small-time house painting contractor and slowly extended his business in other spheres like holiday resorts and tea gardens in north Bengal.

CBI is trying to track the source through which Roy arranged funds for his business.

The investors have also procured documents relating to his ownership of a number of flats in and around Kolkata.

The sleuths will present Roy at a special court of CBI in Kolkata on Saturday and seek his custody for questioning.