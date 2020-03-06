West Bengal Higher Education department notification sparks controversy

A notification issued by the West Bengal government seeking information from job aspirants of government-aided colleges and universities about their country of origin has stoked a controversy with teachers' associations expressing outrage.

The notification issued by the West Bengal higher education department has asked candidates to mention if they originally hail from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or any other country.

It comes at a time when the ruling Trinamool Congress is opposing the CAA-NPR and the proposed NRC.

Schedule 1 of verification roll of the notification, issued in last week of February, asks the candidates applying for teaching and non-teaching jobs to write if he/she is "originally a resident of Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal or any other country, and the address in that dominion of migration to Indian Union."

A copy of the notification, available with PTI, in schedule 3 asked candidates to provide "medical certificate" having details like "girth of chest" for male candidates and "function of ovaries and uterus (if they are normal)" for female candidates, along with blood pressure and functioning of health parametres such as liver, heart and lungs.

The notification, issued for the job aspirants, has sparked strong protest from Jadavpur University Teachers' Association.

"I fail to comprehend why candidates should be asked if they were originally residents of "Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, or any other country.

"This reinforces the concept behind the Citizenship Amendment Act, which asks bonafide citizens of this country to prove their citizenship again. We call for an immediate withdrawal of this notification," JUTA general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said on Friday.

He also wondered, "What does details regarding a female candidate's ovaries and uterus, and chest details of a male candidate, for getting a medical certificate has to do with one's teaching abilities? This is demeaning for an individual and insensitive."

Mentioning that the JUTA would launch a movement with other teachers' bodies if the circular is not withdrawn, he said, this is insulting to those individuals who are held in high esteem in society.

Demanding its immediate withdrawal, the All Bengal University Teachers' Association (ABUTA), JU chapter, has criticised the clauses in the circular, terming it as "insulting".

The JUTA on Thursday flayed the circular which had said police verification and medical examination are mandatory for future appointment of employees, including teachers, in state-aided varsities and colleges, saying it infringes on the autonomy of the higher educational institutions.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee could not be contacted.