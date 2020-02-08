West Bengal: Jagdeep Dhankhar hopeful that TMC govt will focus on his critical comments

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday said he hopes that the TMC government in the state will focus on his critical comments though they were not part of his customary address to the Assembly at the beginning of the budget session.

He did not, however, mention any of his critical comments either on law and order or showdowns in the universities in the state of which he is the chancellor.

Dhankhar said, "I am sure that the government will focus on my inputs with an idea to interact with me whether I am right or wrong," he told newsmen here.

"I don't want any confrontation between the state and Centre as both are part of the same Constitution ... After receiving the draft I gave my critical comments in writing on February 6. The critical comments were on law and order situation, respect to state universities and education and role bureaucrats," Dhankar said after an event.

On Friday Dhankhar had averted a confrontation by restricting himself to the speech prepared by the Mamata Banerjee government as per norm.

The TMC government had refused to change the final draft of the speech after Dhankhar sent his inputs a day before the beginning of the budget session.